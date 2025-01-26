Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions Rise as Congo Recalls Diplomats from Rwanda

The Democratic Republic of Congo has formally recalled its diplomats from Rwanda and demanded that Rwanda halts its diplomatic activities in the Congolese capital within 48 hours. The directive came through a letter verified by a foreign ministry official, heightening tensions between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-01-2025 01:54 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 01:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tensions heightened between the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda as Congo officially recalled its diplomats from Kigali. The Congolese government has also demanded that Rwandan diplomatic activities cease in Kinshasa within a two-day period.

In a formal communication, dated January 24, the Congolese foreign ministry outlined this decision, indicating worsening diplomatic relations. The authenticity was confirmed by a representative from the ministry, stressing the legitimacy of the order.

This move signifies growing strains between the two African nations and raises questions on the future dynamics of their bilateral relations. The international community watches closely as developments unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

