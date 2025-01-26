Uttarakhand Sets Landmark by Enforcing Uniform Civil Code

In a historic move, Uttarakhand will become the first state in India to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) on January 27, setting a precedent for others to follow. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced the completion of all preparations, including regulatory approvals and training for officials. The UCC is expected to foster societal uniformity and safeguard equal rights for residents.

The implementation fulfills a significant election promise by the ruling BJP, which credited its landslide 2022 election victory partly to this commitment. The state government initiated the drafting process when an expert committee led by retired Supreme Court Judge Ranjana Prakash Desai was established in May 2022. After extensive consultations, the four-volume draft was approved by the state assembly and received presidential assent.

This legal framework promises to streamline rules around marriage, divorce, and succession, aiming to abolish practices like polygamy. Special provisions include mandatory registration of marriages and live-in relationships. Vice Chancellor Surekha Dangwal, involved in the drafting, emphasized the UCC's goal of gender parity and the legitimization of all children. As a model for other BJP-ruled states, the UCC marks a significant stride towards a uniform legal landscape in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)