SA Urges Decisive Action on Eastern DRC Conflict After Loss of Peacekeepers

South Africa’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Mathu Joyini, has reaffirmed the country’s commitment to fostering peace and stability in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and across Africa, following deadly clashes in eastern DRC that claimed the lives of peacekeepers, including nine South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers.

The United Nations Security Council convened an emergency meeting to address the escalating violence in the eastern DRC. This follows Kinshasa’s withdrawal of its diplomats from Kigali due to Rwanda-backed M23 rebels advancing on the key city of Goma.

The clashes have resulted in the deaths of 13 peacekeepers from the United Nations Organisation Stabilisation Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) and the Southern African Development Community Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (SAMIDRC). South African forces, as part of SAMIDRC, have been deployed to support the DRC government in restoring peace and stability.

Ambassador Joyini’s Statement on Peacekeepers’ Safety

Ambassador Joyini expressed deep concern over the attacks on peacekeepers and called for decisive action from the international community. “This Council must send a clear message that peacekeepers’ lives matter. We must value and safeguard the contribution of those entrusted to carry out the mandates adopted in this Chamber,” Joyini stated during Sunday’s meeting.

She emphasized that the cost of serving as a UN peacekeeper should never reach such tragic levels. "The Security Council must act decisively against violations that undermine peacekeepers and the role of this body in maintaining international peace and security."

Displacement Crisis and Mineral-Rich Provinces

The violence in the mineral-rich North and South Kivu provinces, near Rwanda's border, has displaced over 400,000 people since the beginning of 2025. The M23 rebel group, reportedly supported by the Rwanda Defence Forces, is one of several factions vying for control in the region.

Ambassador Joyini condemned the attacks and expressed condolences to the families of fallen peacekeepers while urging the Rwanda Defence Forces to halt their support for M23 rebels.

International Responsibility and Call for Action

Joyini urged the UN Security Council to act decisively to address the ongoing conflict. She called for the resumption of both the Luanda Process and the Nairobi Process, political frameworks aimed at resolving the conflict in the eastern DRC.

South Africa commended the efforts of Angolan President João Lourenço, the African Union Champion for Peace and Reconciliation in Africa, for his work on the Luanda Process.

“We cannot accept a world where non-State actors are armed to serve the interests of other States without accountability for unnecessary violence and potential war crimes,” Joyini said.

UN Secretary-General’s Appeal

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres echoed these concerns, urging Rwandan forces to withdraw from the DRC and cease supporting M23 fighters advancing on Goma.

Seeking a Lasting Solution

Ambassador Joyini reiterated that the international community must take active steps to end the cyclical violence in the eastern DRC. "We call on all relevant parties to engage in good faith with the processes aimed at achieving peace and stability, not just in the DRC but in the broader Great Lakes region and Africa as a whole.”

The meeting underscored the urgent need for coordinated international action to protect civilians, safeguard peacekeepers, and promote long-term stability in one of Africa’s most volatile regions.