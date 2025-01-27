Left Menu

Top Himachal Pradesh Police Officers Sentenced to Life in High-Profile Custodial Death Case

A special CBI court sentenced Himachal Pradesh Inspector General of Police Zahur Haider Zaidi and seven others to life imprisonment for their roles in the 2017 custodial death of Suraj, linked to a gang rape and murder investigation. The officers were convicted under various serious charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-01-2025 18:20 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 18:20 IST
A special CBI court in Chandigarh has sentenced Himachal Pradesh Inspector General of Police Zahur Haider Zaidi and seven other officers to life imprisonment over their involvement in a 2017 custodial death case.

The case is connected to the high-profile gang rape and murder of a 16-year-old girl in Kotkhai, Shimla district. Following a public outcry, a Special Investigation Team, led by Zaidi, had arrested several individuals, including the victim Suraj, who subsequently died in custody.

Upon thorough investigation, the CBI charged the officers with criminal conspiracy, murder, falsifying evidence, and torture. This high-profile case, initially handled by local authorities, was transferred to the CBI and subsequently to the Chandigarh court by the Supreme Court in 2019.

