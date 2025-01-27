Trump Administration Overhauls Pentagon Leadership: Hegseth at the Helm

In a bold move, U.S. President Donald Trump plans to sign executive orders that will eliminate diversity, equity, and inclusion from the military, according to newly-appointed Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. The orders will also reinstate troops dismissed for refusing COVID vaccines during the pandemic.

The Pentagon stands at the verge of transformative change as Pete Hegseth, narrowly confirmed by Congress, takes charge. His declaration to prioritize the removal of DEI initiatives underlines a significant shift in military policy.

Despite previous tensions, Hegseth was cordially received by top military leadership. However, debates regarding the broader implications of reinstating controversial policies, such as the transgender troop ban, continue to loom large over the Pentagon.

(With inputs from agencies.)