Trump Administration Overhauls Pentagon Leadership: Hegseth at the Helm

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announces executive orders to remove diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives from the military, following President Donald Trump's directives. Thousands of troops previously discharged for refusing COVID vaccines will be reinstated. Hegseth's controversial nomination could lead to significant internal changes within the Pentagon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 21:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bold move, U.S. President Donald Trump plans to sign executive orders that will eliminate diversity, equity, and inclusion from the military, according to newly-appointed Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. The orders will also reinstate troops dismissed for refusing COVID vaccines during the pandemic.

The Pentagon stands at the verge of transformative change as Pete Hegseth, narrowly confirmed by Congress, takes charge. His declaration to prioritize the removal of DEI initiatives underlines a significant shift in military policy.

Despite previous tensions, Hegseth was cordially received by top military leadership. However, debates regarding the broader implications of reinstating controversial policies, such as the transgender troop ban, continue to loom large over the Pentagon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

