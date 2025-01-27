PM Modi Addresses NCC PM Rally 2025: Calls on Youth to Drive India’s Development and Embrace "Panch Pran" Vision

The Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, addressed the National Cadet Corps (NCC) PM Rally today at the Cariappa Parade Ground in Delhi, marking NCC Day. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from cadets across India and 150 cadets from 18 friendly nations. The Prime Minister presented the Best Cadet Awards, observed a cultural program, and engaged with youth virtually through the Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat) portal.

Prime Minister's Address: Celebrating India’s Legacy and Future Aspirations

Prime Minister Modi began by congratulating the cadets, emphasizing the honor of participating in the Republic Day Parade, especially as India commemorates 75 years as a Republic. He remarked that such experiences create lifelong memories and fill participants with pride.

Highlighting the 75-year legacy of the NCC, established around the time of India's independence, Shri Modi reflected on its role in shaping disciplined, patriotic youth. He noted that over the years, the NCC has inspired millions to contribute to nation-building.

Government Initiatives for Youth Empowerment

The Prime Minister detailed the government’s efforts to expand the NCC's scope, particularly in border and coastal districts. Since 2014, NCC presence has been extended to 170 border talukas and 100 coastal talukas, benefiting thousands of youth. Shri Modi acknowledged the role of the armed forces in providing specialized training to cadets in these areas.

He also highlighted the remarkable increase in NCC cadet enrollment, from 14 lakh in 2014 to 20 lakh today, including 8 lakh girl cadets, making the NCC the largest uniformed youth organization globally.

India's Youth: A Force for Global Good

The Prime Minister emphasized the pivotal role of Indian youth in shaping the 21st century. Citing a report, he noted that over the past decade, Indian youth have created 1.5 lakh startups, including 100 unicorns, and now lead 200 major global companies, contributing trillions to the global economy.

“In any sector, the future cannot be imagined without the talent of India’s youth,” said the Prime Minister, calling them a “force for global good.”

Addressing Barriers and Enhancing Opportunities

Shri Modi highlighted the government's steps to remove barriers faced by youth, including:

Simplified document attestation: Self-attestation now replaces the need for gazetted officers.

Scholarship reforms: A single-window system ensures smoother application and disbursement processes.

Flexible education: The National Education Policy (NEP) now allows students to change subjects post-board exams.

Accessible loans: The Mudra Yojana provides collateral-free loans, initially capped at ₹10 lakh and now increased to ₹20 lakh. Over ₹40 lakh crore has been disbursed, enabling millions to start businesses.

"One Nation, One Election": A Call for Youth Engagement

Prime Minister Modi urged the youth to actively participate in the debate on "One Nation, One Election", emphasizing the logistical and governance challenges posed by frequent elections. He drew parallels with countries like the United States, where elections follow a fixed cycle, and encouraged youth to consider its impact on governance and education in India.

Youth in Politics: A Need for New Ideas

The Prime Minister reiterated his call for 1 lakh young Indians to join politics, urging them to bring fresh perspectives to address the nation’s challenges. He highlighted the success of the “Viksit Bharat: Young Leaders Dialogue”, where millions of youth contributed ideas for a developed India.

Unity and Cultural Heritage: Building Blocks of a Developed India

Shri Modi emphasized the importance of unity and cultural pride in achieving national progress. He praised the cultural performances at the event, which reflected the spirit of “Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat.” Referring to the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayag, he called it a "Kumbh of Unity," symbolizing India's collective strength.

He urged every Indian to remember the Panch Pran, which include:

Building a developed India. Breaking free from the mindset of servitude. Taking pride in India's heritage. Strengthening national unity. Fulfilling civic duties with dedication.

Concluding Remarks and Vision for the Future

Concluding his address, the Prime Minister reminded the cadets and youth of their duties in building a grand and divine India. He expressed confidence that their innovative ideas and dedication would steer the nation toward development.

Dignitaries in Attendance

Union Minister for Defence Shri Rajnath Singh, Minister of State for Defence Shri Sanjay Seth, Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Anil Chauhan, and other senior officials, including chiefs of the armed forces and the Director General of NCC Lt. Gen. Gurbirpal Singh, were present at the event.

A Rally of Inspiration and Determination

The 2025 NCC PM Rally underscored India’s aspirations for global leadership, youth empowerment, and the spirit of unity. With the government’s unwavering support and the active participation of the country’s youth, India is poised to achieve its vision of becoming a Viksit Bharat by 2047.