Operations Suspended at Oshoek Port of Entry After Severe Truck Accident

On Sunday, January 26, 2025, the Border Management Authority (BMA) Commissioner, Dr. Michael Masiapato, and the South African Revenue Services (SARS) announced the temporary suspension of operations at the Oshoek Port of Entry with Eswatini. This decision followed a serious truck accident that resulted in significant damage and injuries.

The accident occurred at approximately 10:20 AM when a truck, allegedly experiencing brake failure, descended at high speed toward Eswatini on the departure side of the port. The vehicle collided with:

10 stationary private vehicles.

Four SARS vehicles.

One South African National Defence Force (SANDF) bakkie.

The crash also caused substantial damage to the port’s infrastructure, including:

Two guardhouses.

An inspection shelter.

Injuries and Emergency Response

Three individuals sustained injuries during the incident:

A SARS official. A tourism monitor. The truck driver.

All injured individuals were quickly attended to by Eswatini Emergency Medical Services and transported to a hospital in Eswatini for immediate medical treatment.

Precautionary Measures and Investigations

To ensure public safety and facilitate an investigation, operations at the Oshoek Port of Entry were immediately suspended. The South African Police Service (SAPS) is leading the investigation, which includes:

Gathering evidence.

Conducting a safety assessment in collaboration with disaster management teams.

Dr. Masiapato emphasized that the suspension will remain in place until safety clearances are issued.

Alternative Travel Routes

Travelers and cargo transporters were advised to use the following alternative Ports of Entry:

Nerston Port of Entry.

Mahamba Port of Entry.

Jeppes Reef Port of Entry.

Lebombo Port of Entry with Mozambique.

Collaborative Response and Recovery Efforts

The BMA, SARS, and other stakeholders are working diligently to restore operations and have expressed gratitude for the cooperation and understanding of affected stakeholders. Special acknowledgment was extended to the Eswatini Emergency Medical Services for their prompt response.

The BMA and SARS also conveyed their well-wishes to the injured, wishing them a speedy recovery.

Conclusion

This unfortunate incident underscores the importance of rigorous safety measures in cross-border transport operations. Authorities are prioritizing the safety of all stakeholders and ensuring a thorough investigation to prevent future occurrences. Operations at the Oshoek Port of Entry will resume only after all necessary safety checks and assessments are completed.

Further updates on the resumption of services will be communicated in due course.