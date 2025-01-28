Left Menu

From Labor Wins to Legal Battles: Key Highlights in U.S. Domestic Affairs

Recent U.S. domestic news briefs cover various topics: a Philadelphia Whole Foods unionizes, Andrew Left seeks case dismissal, AI firms compete with DeepSeek, Black brands request no Target boycott, Trump admin halts federal programs, lawyer team fired, DEI and military changes, Scott Bessent confirmed, Microsoft-TikTok talks, and DOJ official resigns.

Updated: 28-01-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 18:29 IST
In a significant labor movement, workers at a Philadelphia Whole Foods voted to unionize, marking a first for the Amazon-owned chain. The decision was supported by 130 out of 230 workers, highlighting a growing trend towards unionization in the retail sector.

Andrew Left, a noted short seller, is looking to dismiss fraud charges against him, involving accusations of market manipulation and misleading investors about firm positions. These allegations were brought after an extensive investigation by the Justice Department.

The U.S. tech landscape shifts as AI companies counter advancements by China's DeepSeek. The start-up's affordable AI model has stirred competitive responses from American developers, underscoring the fierce international race in AI technology.

