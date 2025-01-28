From Labor Wins to Legal Battles: Key Highlights in U.S. Domestic Affairs

In a significant labor movement, workers at a Philadelphia Whole Foods voted to unionize, marking a first for the Amazon-owned chain. The decision was supported by 130 out of 230 workers, highlighting a growing trend towards unionization in the retail sector.

Andrew Left, a noted short seller, is looking to dismiss fraud charges against him, involving accusations of market manipulation and misleading investors about firm positions. These allegations were brought after an extensive investigation by the Justice Department.

The U.S. tech landscape shifts as AI companies counter advancements by China's DeepSeek. The start-up's affordable AI model has stirred competitive responses from American developers, underscoring the fierce international race in AI technology.

