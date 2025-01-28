President Ramaphosa Enacts Landmark Law to Safeguard Agricultural Land

In a historic move aimed at bolstering South Africa’s food security and agricultural economy, President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed the Preservation and Development of Agricultural Land Bill into law. This legislation establishes a robust framework to protect agricultural land, ensure sustainable land use, and support the long-term development of the agricultural sector.

The Presidency emphasized that the new law aligns with South Africa’s strategic objectives for managing natural resources sustainably. It introduces a comprehensive national policy and regulatory framework to safeguard agricultural land from degradation and inappropriate use, ensuring it remains a vital resource for food production and economic growth.

“The law creates an enabling environment for the development of the agricultural sector, increasing its contribution to economic growth while ensuring agricultural land is preserved for future generations,” read the official statement.

The legislation is built around three core objectives:

Preservation of Agricultural Land: Ensuring prime agricultural land is reserved for farming activities that underpin food security and rural livelihoods. Development of the Agricultural Sector: Fostering conditions that promote agricultural growth, job creation, economic resilience, and export competitiveness. Sustainable Land Use Management: Guiding the optimal use of agricultural land with a balance between production and environmental sustainability.

Addressing Critical Challenges

The law seeks to address pressing issues such as land degradation, unsustainable practices, and the loss of prime agricultural land to non-agricultural activities like urban expansion.

It also mandates the formulation of Provincial Agricultural Sector Plans, which will harmonize land use policies across regions to promote a unified and sustainable approach to managing South Africa’s agricultural environment.

Economic and Environmental Impact

Beyond food security, the legislation is expected to have far-reaching economic benefits by increasing agricultural output, creating jobs, and boosting South Africa’s standing as a competitive agricultural exporter.

To ensure agricultural land reaches its full productive potential, the law establishes mechanisms to monitor and regulate land use practices. It emphasizes sustainable techniques that balance production with environmental conservation, reducing the risk of overexploitation and resource depletion.

A Collaborative Future for Agriculture

The bill was developed through extensive consultations with stakeholders, including farmers, environmental experts, policymakers, and community representatives.

By introducing modern regulatory measures, South Africa joins global efforts to preserve agricultural resources amidst growing threats from climate change, urbanization, and land mismanagement.

Presidential Vision for Agriculture

President Ramaphosa hailed the law as a cornerstone of South Africa’s agricultural future, stating, “This legislation reaffirms our commitment to food security, sustainable resource management, and economic growth through agriculture. It is a decisive step toward securing a prosperous future for the agricultural sector and the millions it supports.”

As the law comes into effect, it signals South Africa’s determination to address the challenges facing its agricultural sector while laying the foundation for a sustainable and productive agricultural landscape.