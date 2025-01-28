India and Indonesia Renew Maritime Safety and Security Cooperation MoU, Strengthen Indo-Pacific Collaboration

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and the Indonesia Coast Guard (BAKAMLA) renewed their Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Maritime Safety and Security Cooperation for another three years during the 2nd High-Level Meeting (HLM) at the Coast Guard Headquarters in New Delhi on January 27, 2025.

The meeting, led by Director General ICG General Paramesh Sivamani and BAKAMLA Chief Vice Admiral Irvansyah, included an eight-member delegation from Indonesia, on an official visit to India from January 24-28, 2025. This renewal underscores the continued commitment of both nations to fostering a secure and cooperative maritime environment in the Indo-Pacific region.

The discussions revolved around enhancing operational collaboration in key areas:

Maritime Search and Rescue (SAR): Strengthening joint mechanisms to respond to emergencies and protect lives at sea. Pollution Response: Addressing maritime environmental challenges and sharing best practices for combating oil spills and other pollution-related incidents. Maritime Law Enforcement: Improving coordination in tackling illegal fishing, smuggling, and other maritime crimes.

Both sides reiterated the importance of sharing best practices and conducting professional exchanges to bolster regional resilience.

Strengthening Operational Linkages

Highlighting the operational ties between the two maritime forces, ICG Ship Shaunak has been deployed to Jakarta from January 27-30, 2025. The visit aims to enhance interoperability with BAKAMLA through joint exercises and knowledge-sharing initiatives.

"This deployment reaffirms our shared commitment to maintaining a secure maritime environment in the Indo-Pacific region," said General Paramesh Sivamani.

Commitment to Indo-Pacific Security

The renewed MoU aligns with the shared vision of India and Indonesia for a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific, as highlighted in recent bilateral agreements. The cooperation builds upon the historical and strategic ties between the two nations, recognizing their critical role in maintaining maritime safety and security in one of the world’s most vital trade corridors.

Broader Implications

This agreement is part of India's broader maritime diplomacy strategy to strengthen ties with regional partners and contribute to the stability of the Indo-Pacific region. Collaborative initiatives, such as joint training exercises, capacity-building programs, and real-time data sharing, are expected to form the foundation of this renewed partnership.

The meeting concluded with both parties expressing confidence in the positive trajectory of bilateral maritime cooperation, ensuring a safer and more secure maritime environment for future generations.