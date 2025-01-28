Tripura Signs MoU with Digital India Bhashini to Boost Regional Languages and Digital Inclusivity

The Government of Tripura has taken a significant step toward digital inclusivity by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Digital India Bhashini Division (DIBD) of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India. The agreement, signed under the guidance of Hon’ble Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha, aims to promote the use of Tripura's rich regional languages in governance and enhance citizens' digital participation through multilingual accessibility.

The MoU signing ceremony was held at Pragna Bhavan, Agartala, during the State Level Workshop "Bhashini Rajyam", inaugurated by Shri Pranajit Singha Roy, Hon’ble IT Minister of Tripura. Prominent attendees included Shri Kiran Gitte, Secretary IT, Government of Tripura, Shri Amitabh Nag, CEO of DIBD, MeitY, and Shri Jeya Ragul Geshan B, Director IT, Government of Tripura.

Bhashini: A Revolutionary Initiative

Bhashini, a flagship initiative under the Digital India program, facilitates communication and internet accessibility in 22 Indian languages through innovative technologies like real-time translation, speech-to-text, text-to-speech, and voice-to-voice translation. Using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Natural Language Processing (NLP), Bhashini ensures high-accuracy translations, empowering citizens to overcome linguistic barriers.

The workshop highlighted the following key strategies and applications of Bhashini:

Promoting regional languages in government digital platforms.

Integrating Bhashini with state services such as the CM Helpline, eVidhan, Kisan Sahayata App, e-Districts, and Amar Sarkar.

Enabling multilingual communication for tribal and rural communities.

Enhancing education through regional-language technology tools.

Supporting law enforcement by translating FIRs and enabling voice-based data entry through CCTNS (Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems).

Tripura's Leadership in Digital Inclusivity

Tripura is the first north-eastern state, the first in eastern India, and the eighth in the country to sign an MoU with Bhashini, marking its leadership in digital inclusivity. With only four other states having conducted focused Bhashini workshops, Tripura's proactive approach places it among the pioneers of multilingual e-Governance.

This partnership aims to bridge the digital divide, particularly for rural and tribal communities who face challenges with software systems in English or Hindi. By integrating regional languages, Tripura will ensure that government services are more accessible and inclusive.

Long-Term Benefits and Vision

The MoU is expected to:

Foster digital literacy across Tripura’s diverse linguistic communities. Enable cost-effective translations for governance applications. Strengthen regional identity while promoting inclusive policy implementation. Create a unified and connected society through multilingual access to essential services.

A Step Towards a Digital Future

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Pranajit Singha Roy, Hon’ble IT Minister, emphasized the transformative potential of Bhashini in bridging the digital divide and enhancing citizen-centric governance. The initiative aligns with the state’s vision to leverage technology for social and economic development, empowering citizens with seamless multilingual access to governance platforms.

The Government of Tripura, with support from the Digital India Bhashini Division of MeitY, is committed to creating a digitally inclusive society, ensuring that no citizen is left behind in the journey toward a connected and empowered future.

This landmark agreement heralds a new era for regional language promotion and digital transformation in Tripura, setting an example for other states to follow.