Contentious Nomination: Duffey's Role Scrutinized in Light of Ukraine Aid Withholding

Michael Duffey, nominated as the undersecretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment, faces scrutiny for withholding Ukraine aid in 2019, a move linked to Donald Trump's first impeachment. Senators question his commitment to legal directives if he assumes control over a significant Pentagon budget.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 28-01-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 21:43 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Michael Duffey, President Trump's choice for the Pentagon's top procurement role, is under scrutiny for his past actions that tied him to the withholding of military aid to Ukraine in 2019, coinciding with Trump's demand for an investigation into the Bidens.

This action contributed to Trump's first impeachment, casting doubt on Duffey's adherence to legal mandates if confirmed. His past role directing the Pentagon to freeze funds violated the 1974 Impoundment Control Act, pivotal in impeachment proceedings.

Senator Elizabeth Warren has raised questions regarding Duffey's compliance with congressional oversight, stating concerns about transparency in his dealings, given his noncompliance with a subpoena during the impeachment inquiry.

