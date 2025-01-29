Court Blocks Trump Admin's Funding Freeze: Advocacy Groups Cheer Temporary Victory

In a critical interim decision, a U.S. judge has temporarily blocked a portion of the Trump administration's directive to halt federal financial aid.

This move came after advocacy groups argued the directive lacked legal authority and could cause significant harm. The U.S. District Judge Loren AliKhan stated the ruling serves to maintain the current situation, specifically allowing 'open awards' to proceed as planned.

Although the ruling does not apply to new program funding, it grants a temporary reprieve for already committed funds. The matter is set for further examination in a follow-up hearing.

(With inputs from agencies.)