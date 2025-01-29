Left Menu

Court Blocks Trump Admin's Funding Freeze: Advocacy Groups Cheer Temporary Victory

A U.S. judge temporarily halted part of the Trump administration's directive to freeze federal financial assistance, citing concerns raised by advocacy groups. The ruling allows for continued disbursement of already-scheduled funds but doesn't affect new programs. Further hearings are scheduled to decide on future actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 04:42 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 04:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a critical interim decision, a U.S. judge has temporarily blocked a portion of the Trump administration's directive to halt federal financial aid.

This move came after advocacy groups argued the directive lacked legal authority and could cause significant harm. The U.S. District Judge Loren AliKhan stated the ruling serves to maintain the current situation, specifically allowing 'open awards' to proceed as planned.

Although the ruling does not apply to new program funding, it grants a temporary reprieve for already committed funds. The matter is set for further examination in a follow-up hearing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

