Saudi Arabia Charts Future Labor Path Amid Global Changes
The Global Labour Market Conference (GLMC), hosted by Saudi Arabia, brings together leaders and experts from over 100 countries to address technological advancement, demographic changes, and emerging issues. The Saudi Minister of Human Resources emphasized the need for proactive strategies to create resilient and inclusive labor markets worldwide.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Riyadh | Updated: 29-01-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 18:26 IST
- Saudi Arabia
The world is at a crossroads as rapid technological advancements and fundamental demographic shifts demand urgent action, according to a Saudi minister's recent address.
Hosting the second Global Labour Market Conference (GLMC), Saudi Arabia showcases its commitment to global change, with key discussions led by Minister of Human Resources and Social Development, Eng. Ahmed bin Sulaiman AlRajhi.
Leaders and experts from over 100 countries gather to outline a future-ready labor market, inspired by Saudi Vision 2030's innovative models and proactive strategies.
