Saudi Arabia Charts Future Labor Path Amid Global Changes

The world is at a crossroads as rapid technological advancements and fundamental demographic shifts demand urgent action, according to a Saudi minister's recent address.

Hosting the second Global Labour Market Conference (GLMC), Saudi Arabia showcases its commitment to global change, with key discussions led by Minister of Human Resources and Social Development, Eng. Ahmed bin Sulaiman AlRajhi.

Leaders and experts from over 100 countries gather to outline a future-ready labor market, inspired by Saudi Vision 2030's innovative models and proactive strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)