Mastermind Behind Fatal Gang Crime Nabbed: Vengeance Unveiled

Five gang members, including the alleged mastermind, have been arrested for the murder of Santosh Singh in Mango. The crime, driven by a long-standing vendetta, saw the primary suspects detained with weapons, highlighting a chilling pursuit of retribution for a murder from 2014.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 29-01-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 19:00 IST
The police have apprehended five individuals suspected of belonging to a gang that gunned down a man in a revenge-motivated crime, authorities confirmed on Wednesday.

Among those arrested are the purported mastermind and four of his associates, who were captured following coordinated efforts by law enforcement on Tuesday night. Previously, two other suspects had already been placed in judicial custody.

Detailed police investigations link the murder to a past crime, with the revenge motive rooted in an 11-year-old family feud. The suspects' capture brings to light the drawn-out and deadly cycle of vengeance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

