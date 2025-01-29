Mastermind Behind Fatal Gang Crime Nabbed: Vengeance Unveiled

The police have apprehended five individuals suspected of belonging to a gang that gunned down a man in a revenge-motivated crime, authorities confirmed on Wednesday.

Among those arrested are the purported mastermind and four of his associates, who were captured following coordinated efforts by law enforcement on Tuesday night. Previously, two other suspects had already been placed in judicial custody.

Detailed police investigations link the murder to a past crime, with the revenge motive rooted in an 11-year-old family feud. The suspects' capture brings to light the drawn-out and deadly cycle of vengeance.

(With inputs from agencies.)