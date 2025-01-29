Supreme Court Restores Compensation for Tragic Road Accident

In a significant ruling, the Supreme Court has set aside a high court verdict, reinstating over Rs 1 crore compensation to the daughters of a couple killed in a road accident. This decision reaffirms the Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal's initial award.

The tragic incident occurred when the couple's vehicle collided with a bus near Namakkal. Despite a challenge by the insurance company, the compensation was previously reduced by the Karnataka High Court, which the Supreme Court has now rectified.

The Supreme Court emphasized that financial losses extend beyond business continuity, taking into account factors like the daughters' inexperience. The compensation is to be paid within six weeks, with deductions for any prior payments.

(With inputs from agencies.)