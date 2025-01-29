Left Menu

Supreme Court Restores Compensation for Tragic Road Accident

The Supreme Court overturned a high court decision, reaffirming over Rs 1 crore compensation for daughters of a couple killed in a road accident. The bench found the reduction of compensation unjustified and restored the Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal's original award, directing payment within six weeks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 20:42 IST
Supreme Court Restores Compensation for Tragic Road Accident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant ruling, the Supreme Court has set aside a high court verdict, reinstating over Rs 1 crore compensation to the daughters of a couple killed in a road accident. This decision reaffirms the Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal's initial award.

The tragic incident occurred when the couple's vehicle collided with a bus near Namakkal. Despite a challenge by the insurance company, the compensation was previously reduced by the Karnataka High Court, which the Supreme Court has now rectified.

The Supreme Court emphasized that financial losses extend beyond business continuity, taking into account factors like the daughters' inexperience. The compensation is to be paid within six weeks, with deductions for any prior payments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025