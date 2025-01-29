Supreme Court Restores Compensation for Tragic Road Accident
The Supreme Court overturned a high court decision, reaffirming over Rs 1 crore compensation for daughters of a couple killed in a road accident. The bench found the reduction of compensation unjustified and restored the Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal's original award, directing payment within six weeks.
- Country:
- India
In a significant ruling, the Supreme Court has set aside a high court verdict, reinstating over Rs 1 crore compensation to the daughters of a couple killed in a road accident. This decision reaffirms the Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal's initial award.
The tragic incident occurred when the couple's vehicle collided with a bus near Namakkal. Despite a challenge by the insurance company, the compensation was previously reduced by the Karnataka High Court, which the Supreme Court has now rectified.
The Supreme Court emphasized that financial losses extend beyond business continuity, taking into account factors like the daughters' inexperience. The compensation is to be paid within six weeks, with deductions for any prior payments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Karnataka High Court Clears Actress Ragini Dwivedi in Drug Case
Karnataka High Court Delays Decision on MUDA Scam Transfer to CBI
Karnataka High Court Pauses Defamation Proceedings Against Rahul Gandhi
Court Directs Renewal of Nitish Bharadwaj's Daughters' Passports Amid Ongoing Family Dispute
Karnataka High Court Judge Highlights Brahmin Contributions to Indian Constitution