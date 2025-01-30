Left Menu

Collaborative Efforts for Comprehensive Social Security by 2025

Three committees with five states each aim to develop a sustainable social security model for workers by March 2025. A two-day workshop involving Labour Ministers and Secretaries of States and UTs culminated in a call for adopting best practices for welfare initiatives, emphasizing cooperative federalism and labour welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 17:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In an ambitious push towards ensuring comprehensive social security for workers, three committees have been formed, each comprising five states, with a deadline set for March 2025. This initiative was announced by the Ministry of Labour & Employment on Thursday.

The formation of these panels follows a two-day workshop with Labour Ministers and Secretaries from various States and Union Territories, during which Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya called on states to assess the viability of best practices shared during the discussions.

The Ministry emphasized its commitment to collaborating closely with state governments to formulate reforms and initiatives that address the welfare of both organized and unorganized workers, with a strong focus on sectors like construction, gig economy, and others.

(With inputs from agencies.)

