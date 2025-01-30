Collaborative Efforts for Comprehensive Social Security by 2025

In an ambitious push towards ensuring comprehensive social security for workers, three committees have been formed, each comprising five states, with a deadline set for March 2025. This initiative was announced by the Ministry of Labour & Employment on Thursday.

The formation of these panels follows a two-day workshop with Labour Ministers and Secretaries from various States and Union Territories, during which Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya called on states to assess the viability of best practices shared during the discussions.

The Ministry emphasized its commitment to collaborating closely with state governments to formulate reforms and initiatives that address the welfare of both organized and unorganized workers, with a strong focus on sectors like construction, gig economy, and others.

(With inputs from agencies.)