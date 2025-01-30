IGNCA Hosts Special Lecture on ‘Devi Ahilya – Empress Renunciate’ to Commemorate the Tri-Centenary of Ahilyabai Holkar

The Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), in collaboration with the Lokmata Ahilyabai Trishatabdi Samaroh Samiti, organized a special lecture titled ‘Devi Ahilya – Empress Renunciate’, celebrating the 300th birth anniversary of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar. The event paid tribute to her extraordinary leadership, administrative foresight, and deep-rooted commitment to public service.

The lecture was delivered by Prof. Uma Vaidya, former Vice-Chancellor of Kavikulaguru Kalidas Sanskrit University, Ramtek, Maharashtra. The session was chaired by Padma Vibhushan Dr. Sonal Mansingh, a former Member of Parliament and Trustee of IGNCA. Also in attendance were Dr. Sachchidanand Joshi, Member Secretary of IGNCA, Prof. Shashi Prabha Kumar, Chairperson of IIAS, Shimla, and Prof. Richa Kamboj, Head of the Kaladarsana Division, IGNCA.

Exploring the Legacy of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar

The event provided an in-depth exploration of Ahilyabai Holkar’s life, governance, and enduring influence, shedding light on her social, cultural, and administrative contributions. Prof. Uma Vaidya highlighted the profound significance behind Ahilyabai’s name, stating:

"The name ‘Ahalya’ can be interpreted as ‘unploughed land,’ symbolizing purity and resilience. Ahilyabai’s life and leadership reflected these very virtues, making her a true embodiment of strength and compassion."

Ahilyabai Holkar: A Visionary Leader & Symbol of Divine Governance

Ahilyabai Holkar, often referred to as ‘Lokmata’ (Mother of the People), was a pioneering woman ruler who navigated the complexities of governance during an era dominated by foreign rule. Prof. Vaidya emphasized her diplomatic acumen, military strategy, and philanthropic initiatives, noting that she was not just a queen but a custodian of justice, development, and cultural preservation.

Key Takeaways from the Lecture:

Ahilyabai’s governance model was deeply rooted in public welfare, spiritual integrity, and economic resilience.

She was a patron of temple restoration, contributing to the reconstruction of major shrines, including Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Somnath Temple, and Kedarnath Temple.

Her social reforms included widow remarriage advocacy, equitable justice, and women’s empowerment.

She stood against oppressive taxation policies, ensuring that farmers and traders flourished under her rule.

Courage in the Face of Adversity

Dr. Sonal Mansingh, in her address, recounted Ahilyabai’s remarkable leadership during times of political strife. She narrated an incident when Raghoba planned to attack Indore, and Ahilyabai demonstrated exceptional strategic foresight, successfully protecting her kingdom from invasion.

"Ahilyabai’s wisdom, courage, and governance were unparalleled. Her decisions, whether in diplomacy or war, were always centered on her people’s well-being," Dr. Mansingh noted.

A National Tribute to Ahilyabai’s Enduring Influence

Dr. Sachchidanand Joshi emphasized the national significance of Ahilyabai’s tri-centenary celebrations, stating:

"Honoring Ahilyabai Holkar’s 300th birth anniversary is a tribute to our rich cultural heritage. Her governance model serves as an inspiration for leaders across generations. Even in the face of immense challenges, she proved that leadership is about service, sacrifice, and vision."

Concluding the Session

The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Prof. Richa Kamboj, expressing gratitude to the speakers, dignitaries, and attendees for keeping the spirit of Ahilyabai’s legacy alive.

The lecture was part of a series of events commemorating Ahilyabai Holkar’s 300th birth anniversary, aiming to educate and inspire people about the life of one of India’s most revered women leaders.