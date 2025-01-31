Volker Türk Appeals for US$500M Funding to Address Global Human Rights Needs in 2025

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk has launched a US$500 million funding appeal for 2025, aimed at addressing urgent human rights challenges across the globe. Highlighting crises in regions like Gaza, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ukraine, Sudan, and Myanmar, Türk emphasized the critical need for continued international support to combat human rights abuses and ensure accountability.

During the launch of the appeal in Geneva, Türk reflected on the progress made in 2024, when the UN Human Rights Office, with its team of 2,000 staff across 92 countries, carried out over 11,000 human rights monitoring missions and observed nearly 1,000 trials. These efforts led to the documentation of 15,000 human rights violations, with particular focus on issues such as contemporary slavery and torture. The Office also contributed to significant improvements in over 100 detention centers and prisons worldwide.

Türk reiterated the Office's commitment to advocating for the protection and empowerment of human rights defenders, survivors of abuse, and marginalized groups. This work spans both peacetime and conflict zones, integrating human rights into national and regional governance frameworks. From advancing human rights-based approaches to taxation in countries like Cambodia and Jordan to supporting inclusive development in over 80 projects, the UN Human Rights Office has fostered significant global progress.

Despite these accomplishments, the High Commissioner warned that funding for human rights efforts remains insufficient. While last year's appeal sought US$500 million, only US$269 million was raised, falling short of targets by four percent. This shortfall threatens the continuation of vital programs that protect vulnerable populations, document human rights abuses, and promote justice.

"We cannot afford to let these critical human rights protections falter. If we do not meet our funding targets in 2025, we risk leaving millions of people in danger—without freedom, opportunity, or protection," Türk cautioned.

The High Commissioner emphasized that the importance of human rights transcends borders and is a shared responsibility across all sectors of society. With rising global tensions, the UN Human Rights Office’s work has become even more critical, making it essential that funding for human rights initiatives is prioritized.

Türk urged governments, the private sector, civil society, and philanthropies to rally together to meet the funding needs of 2025, calling for support from both traditional and non-traditional donors to ensure the success of these efforts.

“The protection of human rights is an investment in global peace, security, and sustainable development," said Türk. "Human rights must be a priority in today’s polarized world, and this must be reflected in our financial commitments."