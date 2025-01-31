EU's Warning to Pakistan: Human Rights Progress Tied to Trade Status

The European Union has issued a warning to Pakistan linking its duty-free export status to advancements in addressing civil rights and freedom of speech concerns. Olof Skoog, the EU's special representative for human rights, concluded a weeklong visit to Islamabad to engage on these crucial issues.

Since being granted duty-free status under the EU's Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+) in 2014, Pakistan's exports to the European market have doubled. However, the EU has emphasized the need for tangible reforms in areas including human rights for continued benefits under GSP+.

Amidst ongoing international apprehension regarding media censorship and human rights violations in Pakistan, a new law aimed at combating disinformation has sparked a backlash among journalists. The government defends the law, citing the necessity to curb misinformation.

