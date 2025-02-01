Zambia: UN Expert Urges Govt to Safeguard Human Rights Ahead of 2026 Elections

Zambia stands at a critical juncture for human rights as the nation approaches its 2026 general elections amid economic difficulties and escalating political tensions, a UN expert has warned.

“This government came to power on a platform for change, promising to uphold human rights, and it must follow through on its commitments to foster a truly enabling environment for the freedom of expression,” said Irene Khan, the UN Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Expression, at the conclusion of her official visit to Zambia from 20 to 31 January 2025.

Progress and Challenges in Human Rights Reforms

Khan acknowledged positive strides made by the Zambian government since assuming office in 2021, particularly the adoption of the Access to Information Act.

“It is now crucial that this law is fully implemented, including through the full operationalization of the Human Rights Commission as the access-to-information agency,” she emphasized.

Another key reform was the decriminalization of defamation of the President, a move Khan applauded. However, she cautioned that other restrictive legal provisions remain in place, limiting free speech.

“Laws on criminal libel, seditious practices, insults, hate speech, and cybercrimes are being used to prosecute, punish, and silence critical voices. These laws must be repealed or revised,” Khan said, emphasizing the urgent need for legal reforms.

Concerns Over Political Suppression and Online Manipulation

Khan expressed concern over the slow pace of reforms, noting growing fears that tactics used by previous regimes to suppress dissent were resurfacing under the current government.

Of particular concern was the continued use of the Public Order Act by the police to restrict and disrupt public gatherings. She urged authorities to expedite the repeal and replacement of this law.

The Special Rapporteur also highlighted the growing problem of online information manipulation by political actors.

“I am disturbed by the rising tide of disinformation and smear campaigns generated by politicians, including from the opposition, seeking to manipulate public opinion, heighten tensions, and create confusion,” she said.

While acknowledging that political speech enjoys strong protection as a human right, Khan stressed that politicians have a responsibility to inform rather than mislead the public.

“Politicians must refrain from advocacy that incites violence, hostility, or discrimination, which is strictly prohibited under international law,” she stated.

Call for Institutional Reforms and Greater Accountability

The UN expert called for urgent legal reforms to ensure the independence of key democratic institutions such as the judiciary, the Independent Broadcasting Authority, the Electoral Commission, and the Human Rights Commission.

“Ensuring the independence of these institutions is essential for accountability and safeguarding freedom of expression,” Khan said.

She further stressed that respect for freedom of opinion and expression is crucial for Zambia’s democratic development.

Civil Society and Media Under Pressure

The Special Rapporteur also raised concerns over increasing threats against journalists, civil society organizations, and human rights defenders. Reports of intimidation, surveillance, and harassment have escalated, creating a chilling effect on free speech.

“Journalists and civil society actors must be protected from reprisals. Media freedom is a cornerstone of democracy, and any attempts to stifle independent journalism must be addressed with urgency,” Khan urged.

The Path Forward

As Zambia gears up for the 2026 elections, Khan’s observations underscore the need for swift and meaningful reforms to ensure a fair and open political environment. The government is at a critical point where it must demonstrate its commitment to human rights and democratic values.

The Special Rapporteur concluded her visit by urging the Zambian government to prioritize these reforms to build a more inclusive, transparent, and rights-respecting society.

“Respect for freedom of opinion and expression is vital for Zambia’s development as well as democracy,” she reiterated.