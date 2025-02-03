Crown Moves Forward with Ngāpuhi Settlement: Initials Transfer of Kororipo Pā to Ngāti Rēhia

In a significant step towards reparations for Ngāpuhi, the Crown has today initialled the proposed transfer of Kororipo Pā to Ngāti Rēhia, marking the first tangible redress in the settlement process. Treaty Negotiations Minister Paul Goldsmith and Conservation Minister Tama Potaka announced this development, emphasizing its importance in the broader Ngāpuhi Treaty settlement.

Commitment to Redress

Paul Goldsmith stated that this initialling represents a key milestone in addressing historical grievances. “This initialling is an important step in beginning to provide reparations to Ngāpuhi and will be the first redress the Crown provides,” he said.

Ngāti Rēhia has long sought the return of Kororipo Pā, a site of deep historical and cultural significance. Since 2022, Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Rēhia Trust has engaged in formal discussions with the Crown regarding early vesting. Upon transfer, the Trust will act as kaitiaki (guardian) of the land on behalf of Ngāpuhi.

Public Access and Cultural Significance

Goldsmith assured the public that access to Kororipo Pā will remain unchanged. “I need to emphasise that public access to the reserve will not be affected,” he confirmed. The site will continue to be maintained as a historic reserve, allowing both the local community and visitors to appreciate its significance.

Before the formal signing of the deed, Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Rēhia Trust will consult with hapū members to gain their support for the proposed vesting.

A Step Towards Comprehensive Settlement

The transfer of Kororipo Pā is viewed as a precursor to a full Ngāpuhi Treaty settlement. “This initialling demonstrates our commitment to reaching a comprehensive Ngāpuhi Treaty settlement, which remains a high priority. I would like to commence negotiations with Ngāpuhi as soon as possible,” Goldsmith added.

Kororipo Pā, historically significant as a fortified settlement and a key site in early interactions between Māori and European settlers, will be vested in Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Rēhia Trust as a historic reserve. The move is an important acknowledgment of Ngāti Rēhia’s longstanding connection to the land and its role as kaitiaki.

Partnership in Conservation

Conservation Minister Tama Potaka praised the enduring collaboration between Ngāti Rēhia and the Department of Conservation - Te Papa Atawhai. “The Department of Conservation and Ngāti Rēhia have a long-standing partnership, and I’m glad that mahi (work) will continue to protect the significant historic taonga and conservation values of Kororipo Pā,” Potaka said.

The agreement signals not only a step towards historical reconciliation but also a continued partnership in conservation and cultural preservation. The Crown’s commitment to working with Ngāpuhi towards a broader settlement remains a priority, with further negotiations anticipated in the near future.