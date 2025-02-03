Govt Sanctions ₹3,295.76 Cr for 40 Iconic Tourist Centre Projects Under SASCI Scheme

The Government of India has approved 40 projects across 23 states under the 'Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) – Development of Iconic Tourist Centres to Global Scale' scheme for the financial year 2024-25, with a total allocation of ₹3,295.76 Crore. The primary aim of these projects is to elevate India’s iconic tourist destinations to a global level, enhancing their visibility through strategic branding and international marketing efforts.

The Ministry of Tourism has issued operational guidelines to all state governments, encouraging them to submit project proposals. Once received, the proposals were evaluated based on key parameters such as accessibility to the sites, existing tourism infrastructure, environmental sustainability, management and operational plans, and potential impacts on local tourism. These assessments ensure that the chosen projects align with both national goals and sustainable development practices.

The successful implementation of these projects will be carried out by State Implementing Agencies, with the Ministry of Tourism overseeing the progress through a monitoring mechanism to ensure smooth execution. This oversight includes regular reviews to address any issues and ensure timely completion.

In addition to these capital investment projects, the Ministry of Tourism continues to promote domestic and international tourism across the country. The ministry supports various initiatives to highlight both well-known and lesser-known destinations through diverse marketing strategies, including digital campaigns, social media outreach, participation in global tourism events, and assistance to states for organizing fairs and festivals.

While 40 projects have been sanctioned under the SASCI scheme, the Ministry of Tourism clarified that no proposals were received from the State of Haryana within the stipulated timeline for consideration under the scheme. Consequently, there are currently no plans to include the Bhiwani-Mahendergarh Lok Sabha constituency under this scheme.

This initiative aligns with the Government’s vision to boost India’s tourism sector, driving economic growth, creating job opportunities, and positioning the country as a global tourist destination.

Union Minister for Tourism and Culture, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, provided this update in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.