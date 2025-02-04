Left Menu

Treasury Faces Lawsuit Over Data Access Controversy

Union and advocacy groups have filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of the Treasury and Secretary Scott Bessent. They challenge the decision to grant Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency access to federal payment systems, alleging unlawful information disclosure.

In a significant legal move, union and advocacy groups have initiated a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of the Treasury and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. The lawsuit, introduced on Monday, contests the department's decision to grant Elon Musk and others in the Department of Government Efficiency access to the federal payments system.

The lawsuit, spearheaded by the Alliance for Retired Americans, the American Federation of Government Employees, and the Service Employees International Union, protests against what they describe as 'unlawful ongoing, systematic, and continuous disclosure of personal and financial information' to Musk and his team.

This legal challenge was filed in the federal court of Washington, D.C., as tensions rise over data privacy and transparency in government operations.

