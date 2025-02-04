Tragic Accident: Man Found Dead in Swing Rope Mishap

A 26-year-old man was tragically found dead after his neck became entangled in a swing rope in Aruvikkara, police reported on Tuesday.

Identified as Sindhukumar, the local of Mundela was last seen by family members enjoying the swing while speaking on his mobile phone on Monday night.

On Tuesday morning, Sindhukumar's sister discovered him motionless, prompting suspicions that the entanglement was a tragic accident.

