Tragic Accident: Man Found Dead in Swing Rope Mishap
A 26-year-old man, Sindhukumar, was discovered dead after an accident in which his neck got entangled in a swing rope in Aruvikkara. He was last seen sitting on the swing and talking on his mobile phone. His sister found him motionless the next morning.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 04-02-2025 14:06 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 14:06 IST
- India
A 26-year-old man was tragically found dead after his neck became entangled in a swing rope in Aruvikkara, police reported on Tuesday.
Identified as Sindhukumar, the local of Mundela was last seen by family members enjoying the swing while speaking on his mobile phone on Monday night.
On Tuesday morning, Sindhukumar's sister discovered him motionless, prompting suspicions that the entanglement was a tragic accident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
