British Nurse's Conviction Under Scrutiny: New Evidence Challenges Verdict

Lucy Letby's legal team has launched an effort to overturn her conviction for the murder of seven infants. Their move follows an international group of medical experts questioning the validity of evidence used against her in the trial.

The experts' findings suggest no babies were murdered and attribute the tragic outcomes to medical errors, fueling arguments that Letby's conviction is unsound. Her lawyer, Mark McDonald, has initiated an application to the Criminal Cases Review Commission for a potential miscarriage of justice.

Despite Letby's attempt to appeal being previously denied, new challenges emerge as police and judiciary review the original proceedings. Public and police inquiries continue to probe into the hospital's handling of the situation and the deaths under scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)