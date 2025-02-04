Coalition Talks: Freedom Party and People's Party Denounce Break-Up Rumors

Despite media reports suggesting otherwise, the Freedom Party (FPO) has confirmed that its coalition government talks with Austria's People's Party (OVP) have not broken down. The FPO categorically labeled such reports as a 'hoax' in a statement on social media.

The Freedom Party clarified that the conservative OVP is currently engaging in internal discussions, describing this as a standard practice during negotiations. The FPO expressed their willingness to resume talks as early as the following day.

This development highlights ongoing efforts by both parties to potentially form a coalition government and the complexity of political negotiations within Austria's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)