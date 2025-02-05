Government Announces Appointment of Seven Family Court Associates

Attorney-General Judith Collins has announced the appointment of seven new Family Court Associates, who will take up their roles between February and late March. These appointments aim to strengthen the Family Court system and improve access to justice across New Zealand.

The newly appointed associates will be based in Whangarei, Hamilton (two), Rotorua, Palmerston North, Wellington, and Christchurch. Their expertise and experience in family law will support the Family Court in handling complex cases involving child welfare, relationship property disputes, and other critical legal matters.

Meet the New Family Court Associates

Amanda Courtney (Whangarei)

Ms. Courtney, a Northland-based barrister, has worked as a sole practitioner in Whangarei, Napier, Wellington, and Rawene. She previously served as a partner at Burnard Bull & Co in Gisborne, a senior supervising solicitor with the Public Defence Service, and a District Inspector for Mental Health in Wellington and Northland.

Mānia Hope (Hamilton)

Ms. Hope has operated her family law practice at Puna Chambers in Hamilton since 2009. She was formerly a staff solicitor at Till Henderson and has served as a District Inspector for Mental Health since 2017. In 2018, she was appointed as counsel for child, providing legal representation for children in Family Court proceedings.

Carlyle Gibson (Christchurch)

Ms. Gibson has been a partner at Cunningham Taylor Law since 2001. Her prior experience includes working as a staff solicitor at Kennedy Mee & Co in Ashburton. She has been actively involved in the Canterbury Westland Family Law Committee and the Standards Committee, and she has served as the regional representative for the NZ Family Law Section.

Tracey Gunn (Hamilton)

Ms. Gunn has been a barrister sole in Hamilton since 1999, specializing in all areas of family law. Her early career included positions as a staff solicitor at Hemara Weir Dawe & Rennie and an associate solicitor at Harkness Henry & Co. She has contributed to the Lawyer for Child Review Panel and the NZ Family Law Section as a regional representative, and she has been appointed to manage Hague Convention cases by the NZ Central Authority.

Sandra Heney (Wellington)

Ms. Heney currently serves as the managing partner at Fletcher Vautier Moore in Nelson, where she has worked since 2012. Her previous experience includes practicing law in Auckland, Wellington, and the UK. She returned to Nelson to work with Hunter Raife/Maze & Associates and later as a self-employed family law specialist. She has been a member of the Nelson Standards Committee and a former president of the Nelson Branch of the NZ Law Society.

Claire Mullord (Christchurch)

Ms. Mullord has been a barrister sole since 2006, originally based in Auckland before relocating to Christchurch in 2022. She has specialized in family law, primarily as a lawyer for children in court proceedings. Additionally, she has worked as an instructor at the Institute of Professional Legal Studies and served on the legal assistance panel for the Royal Inquiry into Historical Abuse in Care.

Lana Paul (Palmerston North)

Ms. Paul, a Rangiora-based barrister sole, has expertise in youth advocacy, complex relationship property cases, and estate claims. She began her legal career at Williams & Co/Wynn Williams in Christchurch and was appointed to the Mental Health Tribunal from 2002 to 2014.

Commitment to Fair and Effective Family Court Proceedings

The appointment of these seven Family Court Associates marks a significant step in enhancing New Zealand’s Family Court system. Their collective experience and dedication to family law will help improve legal proceedings, ensuring fair outcomes for families and individuals involved in complex cases.

Attorney-General Judith Collins emphasized that these appointments reflect the Government’s ongoing commitment to strengthening the Family Court and providing New Zealanders with effective legal support.

“These highly skilled legal professionals will play a crucial role in supporting families and children navigating the Family Court system. Their expertise will help ensure that cases are handled efficiently and with the appropriate level of care and diligence,” said Ms. Collins.

The newly appointed associates will officially begin their roles between February and late March, bringing vital experience and leadership to their respective regions.