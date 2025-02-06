M23 Rebels Capture Key Mining Town Amid Rising Tensions
Rwandan-backed M23 rebels have captured Nyabibwe in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, escalating tensions despite a declared ceasefire. The seizure of this mining town filled with rich mineral deposits inches the rebels closer to Bukavu, raising fears of further conflict and regional instability.
The crisis intensifies in the Democratic Republic of Congo as Rwandan-backed M23 rebels seize the mining town of Nyabibwe, South Kivu province, violating their unilateral ceasefire declared earlier in the week. Reliable sources, including local officials and civil society representatives, have confirmed the town's capture.
The strategic advancement brings the rebels closer to Bukavu, creating heightened worries of their intentions, despite earlier assurances that they did not aim to take the provincial capital. Nyabibwe, a hub for mining precious metals like gold and coltan, marks a significant win for the rebels amid ongoing violence.
Congo's Communications Minister Patrick Muyaya voiced defiance, stating government forces continue resisting the rebel's progression. As the conflict escalates, the International Criminal Court monitors reports of potential war crimes in the region, which has already witnessed staggering human losses.
ALSO READ
IPV Prevention in Rwanda: A Cautionary Tale of Norm Change and Backlash
Congo-Rwanda Tensions Escalate Amid M23 Insurgency Surge
IFAD and INGABO Farmers Syndicate Partner to Boost Cassava Farming in Rwanda
Diplomatic Tensions Rise as Congo Recalls Diplomats from Rwanda
Tensions Rise in Goma: Rwandan Military Presence Confirmed