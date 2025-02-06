Royal Revelations: Judge Weighs Unveiling Prince Harry’s Immigration Records

A federal judge is deliberating the next steps in a contentious case involving Prince Harry's immigration records. The legal battle, driven by a conservative think tank, questions whether Harry was truthful about past drug use on his visa application or received preferential treatment upon entering the US.

The Heritage Foundation is challenging the Department of Homeland Security's decision to withhold Harry's records. The think tank, citing public interest, seeks to uncover details about Harry's 2020 move to Southern California with Meghan Markle. Notably, Harry's memoir 'Spare' reveals his history of drug use.

The case highlights notorious cases of celebrities facing visa issues due to past drug use. Judge Carl Nichols is considering releasing part of the DHS's sworn statements. Meanwhile, the Heritage Foundation appeals for transparency, invoking principles of honest immigration declaration.

