Grenfell Tower to Be Demolished: A Timeline of Decision and Reaction

Grenfell Tower, the site of a 2017 disaster that claimed 72 lives, is slated for demolition. This decision comes despite opposition from bereaved families and survivors, who feel ignored in the consultation process. The demolition is set to commence post the tragedy's eighth anniversary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 12:34 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 12:34 IST
London's Grenfell Tower, notorious for the tragic 2017 fire that killed 72 individuals, is set to be demolished, according to representatives of bereaved families and survivors. The announcement came from Britain's deputy prime minister Angela Rayner, despite opposition from Grenfell United.

The 23-storey tower, located in one of London's wealthiest areas, has been cloaked in protective wrap since the blaze—the deadliest residential building fire in the UK since World War Two. Experts warn that the structure could deteriorate over time, necessitating careful demolition after the eighth anniversary of the tragedy.

Although campaigners wish to preserve the tower, officials cite structural concerns. Meanwhile, a commission has called for respect and care in the tower's removal, with a future memorial design expected by 2026. The tension highlights the complexity of balancing heritage, safety, and the wishes of affected families.

