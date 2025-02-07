Belarus' Progress on Trafficking Prevention Lauded, But Concerns Raised Over HIV Laws and Civil Society Repression

The Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) today concluded its review of Belarus' ninth periodic report, recognizing the country’s efforts in combating human trafficking while voicing significant concerns over the criminalization of HIV transmission and the repression of civil society organizations, including women’s rights groups.

Committee Experts, including Rapporteur for Belarus Elgun Safarov, praised the State’s extensive awareness-raising initiatives and training programs focused on the prevention of human trafficking and the empowerment of women. In 2024 alone, Belarus identified 1,500 cases of suspected trafficking, including minors, and conducted 90 training sessions for law enforcement officers, reflecting a proactive stance on the issue.

Concerns Over HIV Criminalization

Despite progress in anti-trafficking, Committee members raised alarms over Belarus’s stringent laws on HIV transmission. A Committee Expert highlighted the country’s high number of criminal cases, noting that the transmission of HIV is punishable by up to five years in prison. In response, the Belarusian delegation revealed that nine women were penalized for transmitting HIV in 2023 and 12 in 2022. However, the State is considering reforms: a draft law aims to decriminalize unintentional transmission while maintaining penalties for deliberate cases.

Repression of Civil Society and Women Activists

The Committee expressed deep concern over reports of repression against women journalists, activists, and civil society organizations. Experts questioned the State’s rationale for the recent closures of prominent non-governmental organizations (NGOs), many of which were involved in human rights advocacy.

Mr. Safarov directly inquired about the reasons behind these closures, referencing reports of punishment and detention of women who expressed dissent. Several Committee members pressed for details on protections against gender-based violence and State repression for women activists.

Belarus’ Response to Civil Society Concerns

Larysa Belskaya, Permanent Representative of Belarus to the United Nations Office at Geneva and head of the delegation, defended Belarus’ actions, stating that the country strives to ensure equal rights for women despite facing an “extremely difficult geopolitical situation.”

The delegation asserted that civil society remains active, citing over 1,500 registered organizations, including women's groups. However, it acknowledged that many NGOs were dissolved following their failure to comply with a new 2023 law requiring re-registration. The Government justified these closures by alleging that some NGOs were involved in anti-Government activities and even an attempted coup d’etat in 2020.

Conclusion and Next Steps

In her closing remarks, Ms. Belskaya reiterated Belarus’s commitment to gender equality, emphasizing the progress made and the importance of the Committee’s recommendations for future policy development. She assured that the recommendations would inform the National Council on Gender Equality’s next national action plan.

Committee Chair Nahla Haidar acknowledged Belarus’s efforts, particularly in combating trafficking, but urged the State to address ongoing issues related to civil liberties and health legislation to ensure the protection and empowerment of all women and girls.

The Committee’s concluding observations on Belarus’s report will be published at the end of its ninetieth session on 21 February 2025. Related documents and session reports can be accessed on the Committee’s webpage, and public meeting webcasts are available via UN Web TV.