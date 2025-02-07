Left Menu

Streamlining Bail Applications: Supreme Court Advocates Consistency

The Supreme Court has mandated that all bail applications arising from a single FIR should be presented to the same judge or bench in high courts. This directive aims to ensure consistent judicial opinions and orders. While roster changes may affect judge assignments, consistency in views is emphasized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 16:55 IST
Streamlining Bail Applications: Supreme Court Advocates Consistency
  • India

The Supreme Court has issued a directive emphasizing the need for consistency in the handling of bail applications arising from a single FIR. On Friday, it clarified that such applications should be presented before the same judge or bench in high courts. This move aims to streamline judicial opinions and prevent anomalies in bail decisions.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and K Vinod Chandran referred to an earlier order urging this practice. However, the bench noted that if judges are reassigned due to roster changes, resulting in a different judge handling a similar application, past judgments should still be considered to maintain consistency.

This decision follows a plea citing prolonged delays in bail applications, highlighting discrepancies when multiple judges hear cases linked to the same FIR. The court has decided to communicate this directive to all high courts to ensure uniform application of justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

