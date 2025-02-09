Saudi Stands Firm: Rejects Netanyahu’s Remarks

In a decisive move, Saudi Arabia has rejected recent remarks by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who quipped about the potential relocation of Palestinians to Saudi territory. The kingdom's foreign ministry emphasized its refusal, while Netanyahu's comments drew harsh criticism from neighboring Egypt and Jordan.

The controversy stems from a broadcast on Channel 14, where Netanyahu corrected an interviewer who mistakenly referred to a 'Saudi state' instead of a 'Palestinian state.' Despite the oversight, the implications sparked outrage, with Cairo labeling such suggestions a serious breach of Saudi sovereignty.

Meanwhile, former U.S. President Donald Trump's surprising proposal regarding the future of Gaza has further fueled tensions. Trump's idea to reshape the region into a 'Riviera of the Middle East' under American management met solid resistance from Arab states during a delicate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

