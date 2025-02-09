Left Menu

Saudi Stands Firm: Rejects Netanyahu’s Remarks

Saudi Arabia firmly rejected Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's remarks suggesting Palestinians could be displaced to Saudi territory. Both Egypt and Jordan condemned this idea as an infringement on sovereignty. The controversy intensified amid U.S. suggestions related to Gaza amidst ongoing Israeli-Palestinian tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2025 10:51 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 10:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a decisive move, Saudi Arabia has rejected recent remarks by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who quipped about the potential relocation of Palestinians to Saudi territory. The kingdom's foreign ministry emphasized its refusal, while Netanyahu's comments drew harsh criticism from neighboring Egypt and Jordan.

The controversy stems from a broadcast on Channel 14, where Netanyahu corrected an interviewer who mistakenly referred to a 'Saudi state' instead of a 'Palestinian state.' Despite the oversight, the implications sparked outrage, with Cairo labeling such suggestions a serious breach of Saudi sovereignty.

Meanwhile, former U.S. President Donald Trump's surprising proposal regarding the future of Gaza has further fueled tensions. Trump's idea to reshape the region into a 'Riviera of the Middle East' under American management met solid resistance from Arab states during a delicate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Data Transparency and Bond Returns: A Win-Win for Investors and Borrowers

Blue Economy’s New Ally: How Insurance Can Safeguard Oceans and Livelihoods

AI and Satellites Transform Poverty Mapping for Smarter Economic Interventions

Uncertainty in the Global Economy: Risks, Policy Challenges, and Future Strategies

