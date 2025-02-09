Left Menu

Imran Khan's Open Letter Sparks Debate on Military-Public Relations

Jailed former Pakistan premier Imran Khan has addressed Army Chief Gen Asim Munir in an open letter criticizing the military's role in politics and calling for its return to constitutional limits. Khan highlights issues such as election rigging and judicial control, warning of worsening public-military relations.

Imran Khan, the former Prime Minister of Pakistan currently imprisoned, has penned a critical open letter to Army Chief Gen Asim Munir, accusing the military of political interference and unlawful actions.

In his letter, released on X, Khan describes mistreatment in prison, including solitary confinement without basic necessities. He urges the military to adhere to constitutional boundaries, fearing a growing divide between the public and the armed forces.

Khan's correspondence highlights significant issues, such as election manipulation, amendment passage by force, and the imposition of restricting legislation. These actions, he claims, contribute to political instability and economic turmoil, demanding urgent rectification.

(With inputs from agencies.)

