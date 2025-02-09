Left Menu

Protests Erupt Over China's Proposed Mega Embassy in London

Hundreds of protesters, including UK shadow ministers and Conservative parliamentarians, gathered against China's proposed mega embassy at Royal Mint Court in East London, fearing its use as a 'spy hub.' The plan faces local council opposition and awaits a final decision after a public inquiry.

In London, tensions rose as UK shadow ministers and Opposition Conservative Party parliamentarians joined hundreds of protesters opposing the proposed site of China's mega embassy in East London.

Prominent figures, including Robert Jenrick and Tom Tugendhat, along with groups representing Hong Kongers, Uyghurs, and Tibetans, gathered near the historic Royal Mint Court, voicing security concerns over the embassy's potential as a 'spy hub.'

Despite initial rejections of the planning application by the local Tower Hamlets Council, the final verdict now depends on a public inquiry followed by a decision from Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, amid national significance debates raised directly with British PM Keir Starmer.

