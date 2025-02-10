Left Menu

Tensions Mount as Hostage Crisis Tests Gaza Ceasefire

The Israeli Prime Minister faces intense pressure to prolong a tentative Gaza ceasefire. Fragile negotiations, shaky due to poor conditions of released hostages and political pressure, are ongoing. Meanwhile, Trump's controversial proposal stirs global opposition, highlighting the complex challenges facing peace efforts in the Middle East.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gazacity | Updated: 10-02-2025 04:53 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 04:53 IST
Tensions Mount as Hostage Crisis Tests Gaza Ceasefire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Intensifying scrutiny is falling on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as fresh details emerge about the conditions of recently released emaciated hostages. The development has amplified calls for extending an ongoing yet fragile Gaza ceasefire, set to end after three weeks.

Discussions about a second ceasefire phase, intending further hostage releases and a comprehensive Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, were slated to commence on February 3. Yet, significant progress remains elusive, with even Israel's withdrawal from a Gaza corridor as part of its commitment not appearing to ease tensions.

President Trump, after witnessing the condition of the released hostages, expressed his dwindling patience with the current deal, calling for urgent solutions as international dialogues continue and families of remaining hostages pressure for a swift resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Five Thai Hostages Return Home After Year-long Captivity in Gaza

Five Thai Hostages Return Home After Year-long Captivity in Gaza

 Thailand
2
Chatbots' Apology Strategies: Concrete vs. Abstract

Chatbots' Apology Strategies: Concrete vs. Abstract

 India
3
Operation Devil Hunt: Bangladesh's Crackdown on Chaos

Operation Devil Hunt: Bangladesh's Crackdown on Chaos

 Global
4
Trump Questions Future of USAID, State Department to Oversee Funding

Trump Questions Future of USAID, State Department to Oversee Funding

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data Transparency and Bond Returns: A Win-Win for Investors and Borrowers

Blue Economy’s New Ally: How Insurance Can Safeguard Oceans and Livelihoods

AI and Satellites Transform Poverty Mapping for Smarter Economic Interventions

Uncertainty in the Global Economy: Risks, Policy Challenges, and Future Strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025