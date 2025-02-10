Tensions Mount as Hostage Crisis Tests Gaza Ceasefire

Intensifying scrutiny is falling on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as fresh details emerge about the conditions of recently released emaciated hostages. The development has amplified calls for extending an ongoing yet fragile Gaza ceasefire, set to end after three weeks.

Discussions about a second ceasefire phase, intending further hostage releases and a comprehensive Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, were slated to commence on February 3. Yet, significant progress remains elusive, with even Israel's withdrawal from a Gaza corridor as part of its commitment not appearing to ease tensions.

President Trump, after witnessing the condition of the released hostages, expressed his dwindling patience with the current deal, calling for urgent solutions as international dialogues continue and families of remaining hostages pressure for a swift resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)