Boston Activist Acquitted in Chinese Agent Case

A Boston man faced charges for allegedly acting as an unlawful agent of China's government but was acquitted by a jury on Monday. Litang Liang, 65, was accused of unregistered activities on behalf of China by providing information on local individuals and dissident groups.

Liang, a naturalized U.S. citizen originally from China, had strongly opposed the charges, with his defense lawyer describing them as attempts to stifle free speech. Following his acquittal, Liang expressed relief, stating through a translator, "Justice has finally arrived."

Despite the verdict, U.S. Attorney Leah Foley expressed disappointment, highlighting the case's significance as part of broader efforts to counter China's intimidation of critics abroad. Prosecutors had claimed that Liang, involved in community activism, shared sensitive information with Chinese officials from 2018 to 2022.

