International Labour Standards Under the Spotlight: CEACR Releases 2025 Annual Report

On 10 February 2025, the Committee of Experts on the Application of Conventions and Recommendations (CEACR), a pivotal body in the International Labour Organization’s (ILO) supervisory framework, published its highly anticipated annual report. The report provides a meticulous, independent assessment of how effectively ILO Member States are implementing the international labour standards they have committed to through the ratification of ILO Conventions and Protocols.

A Comprehensive Review of Global Labour Standards

The CEACR report delves into the legal frameworks and practical measures adopted by Member States, evaluating their compliance with the obligations outlined in the ILO Constitution. This year’s report holds special significance as it marks two major milestones in the history of international labour standards: the 80th anniversary of the ILO Declaration of Philadelphia and the 60th anniversary of the Employment Policy Convention, 1964 (No. 122) and its accompanying Recommendation (No. 122).

In a noteworthy initiative, the report also highlights the CEACR's interactive dialogues with Chairs of UN bodies responsible for monitoring international human rights treaties, as well as Special Procedures Mandate holders. These exchanges underscore the interconnectedness of labour rights and broader human rights frameworks.

Understanding International Labour Standards

International labour standards, enshrined in Conventions, Protocols, and Recommendations, are foundational instruments of international law aimed at promoting social justice globally. They are crafted and adopted by governments, employers, and workers represented at the International Labour Conference, reflecting shared values and principles governing the world of work.

Once an ILO Member State ratifies a Convention or Protocol, it assumes a binding obligation to report regularly on the measures taken to implement these standards. However, the ILO’s supervisory system also keeps a vigilant eye on how Recommendations and non-ratified Conventions are applied in practice, ensuring a comprehensive oversight mechanism.

Forthcoming General Survey on Employment Injury Protection

In addition to the annual report, the CEACR will release a General Survey at the end of February 2025, titled Achieving Comprehensive Employment Injury Protection. This survey will provide an in-depth analysis of global efforts to ensure robust protection against employment-related injuries, covering both ratified and non-ratified instruments.

The Composition and Role of the CEACR

The CEACR is an independent body consisting of 20 esteemed legal experts from both national and international backgrounds. These experts, appointed in their personal capacity, uphold the principles of independence and impartiality, ensuring unbiased evaluations of Member States' compliance with international labour standards.

The Committee’s composition reflects a commitment to diversity and inclusion, with full gender parity achieved in 2024. Members are drawn from all regions of the world, bringing diverse perspectives and firsthand knowledge of varying legal, economic, and social systems.

Next Steps: Presentation at the 113th International Labour Conference

The findings of the 2025 CEACR report will be presented at the 113th Session of the International Labour Conference. Here, representatives of governments, employers, and workers will engage in robust discussions within the Conference Committee on the Application of Standards, deliberating on the report’s conclusions and shaping future actions to strengthen global labour standards.

This annual review underscores the ILO’s unwavering commitment to advancing social justice and decent work for all, highlighting both progress and challenges in the global landscape of labour rights.