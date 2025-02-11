Tragic Capsizing: 16 Pakistanis Found Dead Off Libyan Coast
A boat carrying illegal immigrants capsized off Libya, resulting in the death of 16 Pakistanis and leaving 10 missing. The Foreign Office is working with local authorities to gather more information. Survivors include 37 individuals, with some in police custody. This tragedy follows a similar incident off Morocco.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 11-02-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 21:55 IST
Pakistan confirmed Tuesday that 16 of its nationals perished and 10 remain missing after a migrant boat capsized off Libya's coast.
The Tripoli embassy dispatched a team to Zawiya city to coordinate with local authorities and ascertain details about the tragedy involving the Pakistanis, the Foreign Office revealed.
A total of 63 Pakistanis were reportedly on board, with 16 bodies confirmed by passport identification. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his sorrow and called for a comprehensive report on this and similar incidents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
