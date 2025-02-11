Tragic Capsizing: 16 Pakistanis Found Dead Off Libyan Coast

Pakistan confirmed Tuesday that 16 of its nationals perished and 10 remain missing after a migrant boat capsized off Libya's coast.

The Tripoli embassy dispatched a team to Zawiya city to coordinate with local authorities and ascertain details about the tragedy involving the Pakistanis, the Foreign Office revealed.

A total of 63 Pakistanis were reportedly on board, with 16 bodies confirmed by passport identification. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his sorrow and called for a comprehensive report on this and similar incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)