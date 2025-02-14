Uganda: Parliament Urged to Expedite Muslim Personal Law Bill Amid Decades-Long Delay

The Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) has urged Parliament to fast-track the tabling of the Administration of Muslim Personal Law Bill, a long-awaited legislation to address matters of marriage, divorce, inheritance, and custody for Muslims in Uganda. The call was made during a joint parliamentary committee meeting on Gender, Labour, and Social Development, and Legal and Parliamentary Affairs held on Thursday, 13 February 2025.

The Deputy Secretary General of UMSC, Muhammad Ali, expressed frustration over the government's failure to fulfill a 30-year-old constitutional mandate under Article 129(1)(d), which requires the establishment of Khadi courts to handle issues specific to the Muslim faith.

Sirajeh Mukasa, CEO of the Uganda Muslim Lawyers Association, emphasized that the proposed law seeks to uphold religious freedom rather than create special privileges for Muslims. He reiterated UMSC's readiness to support any private member willing to introduce the Bill, highlighting that the Council has legal and Sharia experts prepared to assist in the legislative process. Mukasa also noted that a draft version of the Bill has existed since 2008.

Muhammad Ssewaya, Chairman of the UMSC Technical Committee on drafting the Bill, disclosed that the Uganda Law Reform Commission previously tasked UMSC with preparing the draft. However, progress stalled after a 2010 shift toward the narrower Khadi Bill, which focused solely on marriage, neglecting essential aspects like succession and guardianship.

Hon. Asuman Basalirwa, MP for Bugiri Municipality and chair of the meeting, acknowledged that financial implications, including costs for recruiting judges for Khadi courts, have hindered efforts to introduce the Bill as a private member’s proposal. He criticized the government for lacking the political will to advance the legislation, despite extensive consultations.

Hon. Charles Bakkabulindi, Workers' MP, voiced support for a private member's Bill, affirming that UMSC's proposals were reasonable even for non-Muslim legislators. Similarly, Hon. Santa Alum, Oyam District Woman MP, praised the Muslim community for presenting a unified position on marriage laws, contrasting it with the divergent views expressed by Christian leaders on Christian marriage reforms.

The Parliament now awaits an update from the Prime Minister on the government's plans to address the UMSC's long-standing concerns regarding the Administration of Muslim Personal Law Bill.