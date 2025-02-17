Supreme Court to Revisit Bihar IPS Officer Rape Allegation Case

The Supreme Court announced on Monday its decision to review a plea from a woman officer in the Bihar Police, challenging a Patna High Court order that dismissed her FIR against IPS officer Pushkar Anand. The top court has scheduled a hearing for March 24, 2025.

Justices K V Viswanathan and S V N Bhatti issued notices to the Bihar government and the accused officer, demanding responses by the scheduled hearing date. The woman, currently a superintendent of police with the Patna CID, had opposed the High Court's decision, describing it as legally baseless and contrary to established law.

The case dates back to December 29, 2014, when the officer lodged a complaint accusing Anand of rape-alleged under false marriage promises-and criminal intimidation. Despite mutual agreement on their relationship, complications arose over non-matching horoscopes, stalling marriage talks, leading to legal disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)