Social Security Shake-Up: Controversy Over Data Access and Leadership Changes

Michelle King, the acting commissioner of the Social Security Administration (SSA), has vacated her role following demands from the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) for access to Social Security recipient data. The departure comes after King's disagreement with providing such sensitive information.

Leland Dudek has stepped in as the interim commissioner after King's exit, as confirmed by individuals familiar with the situation. Meanwhile, Frank Bisignano has been nominated by President Trump to head the SSA permanently. Officials highlighted the importance of maintaining privacy and resisting unauthorized data access.

Concerns regarding DOGE's potential breaches have arisen amidst changes instigated by President Trump's administration. Considering the sensitive nature of Social Security information, experts warn against any misuse, noting the critical implications it holds for millions of beneficiaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)