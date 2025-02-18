Operation Chakra-IV: CBI Busts Cybercrime Racket Targeting German Nationals

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended a significant cybercrime mastermind involved in defrauding German nationals. The accused, Rahul Shaw, was captured thanks to collaboration with German authorities.

Operating since 2021, the criminal network was accused of manipulating victims by offering fake tech support, seizing control of computer systems and bank accounts, and diverting EUR 646,000 to cryptocurrency wallets. A massive search operation across Delhi, Kolkata, and Siliguri led to the seizure of mobile phones, laptops, and incriminating documents.

The CBI's extensive probe, named Operation Chakra-IV, aimed to disrupt the criminal activities funneling illicit funds through virtual assets. The crackdown also uncovered an illegal call center in West Bengal, contributing digital evidence to the case.

