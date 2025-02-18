Left Menu

Operation Chakra-IV: CBI Busts Cybercrime Racket Targeting German Nationals

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has dismantled a cybercrime racket targeting German citizens by arresting key suspect Rahul Shaw. Since 2021, the gang swindled EUR 646,000 through unauthorized access under the guise of tech support. The operation unveiled illegal call centers and virtual asset channelling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 18:54 IST
Operation Chakra-IV: CBI Busts Cybercrime Racket Targeting German Nationals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended a significant cybercrime mastermind involved in defrauding German nationals. The accused, Rahul Shaw, was captured thanks to collaboration with German authorities.

Operating since 2021, the criminal network was accused of manipulating victims by offering fake tech support, seizing control of computer systems and bank accounts, and diverting EUR 646,000 to cryptocurrency wallets. A massive search operation across Delhi, Kolkata, and Siliguri led to the seizure of mobile phones, laptops, and incriminating documents.

The CBI's extensive probe, named Operation Chakra-IV, aimed to disrupt the criminal activities funneling illicit funds through virtual assets. The crackdown also uncovered an illegal call center in West Bengal, contributing digital evidence to the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025