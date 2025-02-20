The Kremlin announced on Thursday that discussions about a potential new prisoner exchange with the United States are underway, following recent diplomatic engagements between Moscow and Washington aimed at restoring relations at multiple levels.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov highlighted that discussions in Riyadh had fostered a general rapprochement between the two nations. Currently, there are at least ten Americans imprisoned in Russia, with two labeled by Washington as "wrongfully detained." The recent release of Kalob Byers by Moscow preceded these high-stakes negotiations.

Earlier, Russia released Marc Fogel, an American teacher detained for drug smuggling, in exchange for Alexander Vinnik, a Russian cybercrime figure. This swap followed a significant exchange last August, involving multiple countries and figures, including journalist Evan Gershkovich.

