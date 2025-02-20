Left Menu

New Chapter in U.S.-Russia Prisoner Exchange Talks

Russia and the United States are working on a potential new prisoner exchange, marking progress in bilateral relations. Recent negotiations in Riyadh contributed to this development, where the release of Americans like Kalob Byers and Marc Fogel highlights ongoing diplomatic efforts. The August swap also set a precedent for multilateral exchanges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 16:31 IST
The Kremlin announced on Thursday that discussions about a potential new prisoner exchange with the United States are underway, following recent diplomatic engagements between Moscow and Washington aimed at restoring relations at multiple levels.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov highlighted that discussions in Riyadh had fostered a general rapprochement between the two nations. Currently, there are at least ten Americans imprisoned in Russia, with two labeled by Washington as "wrongfully detained." The recent release of Kalob Byers by Moscow preceded these high-stakes negotiations.

Earlier, Russia released Marc Fogel, an American teacher detained for drug smuggling, in exchange for Alexander Vinnik, a Russian cybercrime figure. This swap followed a significant exchange last August, involving multiple countries and figures, including journalist Evan Gershkovich.

