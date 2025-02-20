Left Menu

Centre's Emissary A K Mishra Engages in Crucial Naga Peace Talks

A K Mishra, the Centre's emissary for Naga peace talks, is holding significant meetings with Naga groups in Nagaland. The focus is on fostering a political consensus among various Naga factions to reach a viable political resolution. The ongoing dialogue emphasizes inclusivity and perseverance in negotiations.

A K Mishra, the Centre's emissary for Naga peace talks, arrived in Nagaland on Thursday to conduct pivotal meetings with various Naga groups, according to officials.

On his arrival, Mishra engaged in discussions with the Working Committee of the Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs). This dialogue, facilitated by Mishra, who also serves as the Northeast advisor in the Ministry of Home Affairs, underscores efforts towards an inclusive political solution.

The discussion, led by newly appointed NNPGs convener M B Neokpao, along with working conveners P Tikhak Naga and Isak Sumi, focused on recent developments and the urgent need for a consolidated approach to resolve the conflict. As talks progress, there is a strong emphasis on inclusivity among Naga political factions to expedite a comprehensive consensus.

The Centre's representative is also scheduled to hold discussions with NSCN-IM representatives on Friday. Despite a ceasefire in 1997 and the Framework Agreement signed in 2015, negotiations are hindered by unresolved demands from the NSCN-IM, particularly their call for a separate flag and constitution, while the WC NNPGs seek a more flexible resolution process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

