Federal Reserve Official Urges Strong Banking Regulations Ahead of Departure
Federal Reserve Vice Chair Michael Barr warns against weakening bank rules as he steps down. He emphasizes the need for robust capital requirements and the completion of Basel III standards. Barr highlights potential risks of increased transparency in stress tests and cautions against lowering regulatory standards.
Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision, Michael Barr, in his final speech as the Fed's regulatory chief, cautioned against the weakening of bank regulations, emphasizing their importance in protecting firms against unexpected shocks.
Barr stressed the need to finalize the implementation of "Basel III Endgame" to ensure the competitiveness of U.S. banks globally and prevent a regulatory 'race to the bottom'. He also voiced concerns about making annual stress tests more transparent, suggesting it could lead to the erosion of crucial capital requirements.
Though Barr will continue serving on the Fed board, the impact of his warnings remains uncertain amidst the current administration's focus on reducing regulatory burdens to fuel economic growth.
