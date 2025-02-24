USAID Workforce Reduction: Impact and Reactions

The Trump administration announced on Sunday its decision to reduce the workforce at the US Agency for International Development (USAID) by 2,000 positions. Nearly all remaining staff members globally will be placed on leave amidst this significant restructuring.

These workforce reduction notices, obtained by The Associated Press, were dispatched to USAID employees. This development follows a ruling by US District Judge Carl Nichols, who permitted the administration to carry out the lay-offs despite a lawsuit and appeals from the employees.

The move represents a substantial shift in USAID's operations, as it aligns with broader administrative goals of streamlining governmental agencies. Employees and stakeholders are anxiously evaluating the consequences that these job cuts will have on USAID's global mission.

