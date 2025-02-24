Shake-Up in Punjab Administration: Key IAS Transfers Announced

The Punjab government initiated a major reshuffle within its bureaucratic ranks on Monday, transferring eight IAS officers, including six deputy commissioners.

Poonamdeep Kaur has been appointed as the new deputy commissioner of Faridkot, succeeding Vineet Kumar, who now takes on the role of managing director at the Punjab State Warehousing Corporation.

Komal Mittal assumes the position of Mohali DC, replacing Aashika Jain, who is transferred to Hoshiarpur. Ankurjeet Singh becomes SBS Nagar DC, while T Benith commands Barnala DC duties. Viraj Shyamkran Tidke is designated as Malerkotla DC.

