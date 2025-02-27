Left Menu

Operation Token Mirrors: Unmasking Crypto Market Manipulation

Aleksei Andriunin, founder of Gotbit, was extradited to the U.S. on charges of market manipulation and wire fraud. Accused of wash trading to inflate token volumes, Andriunin's case highlights widespread fraud in cryptocurrency, revealed by the FBI's 'Operation Token Mirrors.' Multiple individuals and firms face similar charges.

Aleksei Andriunin, the 26-year-old founder of cryptocurrency financial services firm Gotbit, has been extradited from Portugal to the United States to confront accusations of market manipulation and wire fraud. During a Boston federal court hearing, Andriunin, a Russian national, pleaded not guilty to the charges on Wednesday.

The extradition and subsequent charges come as a result of a novel investigation into the cryptocurrency sector, aptly named 'Operation Token Mirrors.' This high-profile investigation, which involved the FBI creating its own digital token to assist in identifying fraudulent activities, has led to charges against 15 individuals and three firms, including Andriunin and his company.

Prosecutors allege that Andriunin, along with Gotbit, engaged in 'wash trading' from 2018 to 2024, manipulating trading volumes to benefit various cryptocurrency clients. The illegal trades involved tokens such as Saitama and Robo Inu and reportedly earned Gotbit tens of millions of dollars. While Andriunin was arrested in Portugal in October, other involved individuals and firms face impending legal challenges.

